A session with ‘The Sex Pistols of folk’ – The Trials Of Cato are coming to Shrewsbury

The Trials of Cato

Though initially formed in Beirut, The Trials of Cato returned to the UK in 2016 and set to performing tirelessly up and down the country, leading to BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe hailing them as “one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times”.

Their debut album, Hide and Hair, won Best Album at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. The band’s hotly anticipated second album, entitled Gog Magog, is scheduled for release later this year.

Following a year of wall-to-wall touring across the UK, Europe, and North America in 2019, the band’s march was halted by the live silence of the global pandemic. Now, they have emerged from their chrysalis transformed, with multi-talented instrumentalist and singer Polly Bolton having joined their ranks.