A session with ‘The Sex Pistols of folk’ – The Trials Of Cato are coming to Shrewsbury

By Daniel MorrisEntertainmentPublished:

A band once dubbed “the Sex Pistols of folk”, The Trials of Cato have enjoyed a triumphant rise in recent years, and are headed to Shrewsbury next month for a show that promises plenty of the band’s signature sound and spirit.

The Trials of Cato
The Trials of Cato

Though initially formed in Beirut, The Trials of Cato returned to the UK in 2016 and set to performing tirelessly up and down the country, leading to BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe hailing them as “one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times”.

Their debut album, Hide and Hair, won Best Album at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. The band’s hotly anticipated second album, entitled Gog Magog, is scheduled for release later this year.

Following a year of wall-to-wall touring across the UK, Europe, and North America in 2019, the band’s march was halted by the live silence of the global pandemic. Now, they have emerged from their chrysalis transformed, with multi-talented instrumentalist and singer Polly Bolton having joined their ranks.

The Trials of Cato are set to play at The Hive, Shrewsbury, on Saturday, November 20, at 7pm. To book tickets call 01743 234970.

Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
What's On

By Daniel Morris

Features Writer and Sub Editor@DMorris_Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News