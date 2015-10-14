Online dating – you're having a laugh!

The research, from the University of Kansas, found that when two strangers meet, ‘the more times a man tries to be funny and the more a woman laughs at those attempts, the more likely the woman is interested in the man.’

The real chemistry comes when both people laugh together, say the experts, claiming that it's an 'even better indication of a romantic connection'.

If you fancy putting the research to the test – and you want to put a smile on your face – then why not sign up to our dating service?

dating.shropshirestar.com is full of like-minded people who live locally and who are looking to start new relationships.

Thanks to our premium service, you'll be able to find people who share your interests and who don't live a million miles away. If nothing else, it could be a great laugh.