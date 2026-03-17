New Fish and Chip Club launches in Craven Arms to bring older people together

Starting on Thursday 19 March, the club will meet at Lambeth Close Community Room on the third Thursday of every month from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

The new initiative was conceived by Jim Hawkins, Wellbeing Services Development Officer at the charity, who hopes the club will provide an enjoyable and relaxed way for older people in the community to connect.

Jim said: “We are asking people to arrive promptly at 11.30am so that we can place their food order. Then there’ll be quizzes, games and a chance to socialise with friends or make new ones. There is no need to book in advance, just turn up and be ready to have fun.”

A freshly prepared fish and chip lunch will be delivered at around 12.30pm, costing approximately £7.00 per person. Payment must be made in cash, and there are no additional costs.

The club is open to anyone looking to enjoy good food and great company in a friendly, informal setting. Organisers hope it will become a popular regular fixture in the local community calendar.

For more information, please contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk