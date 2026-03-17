McPhillips funding helps parents build confidence and resilience

The Something More course, delivered by Home-Start Telford & Wrekin at Brookside Community Centre, has become a lifeline for parents looking to improve their mental health and develop practical life skills.

Based at Meeting Point House, Home-Start Telford & Wrekin is a voluntary organisation committed to promoting the welfare of families with at least one child under five years of age. The benefits of the group’s support include improved health and well-being and better family relationships.

The 10 week Something More course aims to build self-esteem and reduce depression in women. It is an evidence-based programme and focuses on providing a safe, welcoming environment where women are given choices, they are listened to and know that they are in control of their own development

The programme helps parents to develop practical skills to manage stress, challenge negative thinking and communicate more confidently. It is particularly beneficial for anyone who has faced challenging experiences such as domestic abuse, relationship breakdowns, bereavement, job loss, parenting challenges, depression or anxiety.

Recent results have been striking. Ten participants who completed the September 2025 course showed a significant improvement in wellbeing, with an average increase of 23 per cent based on the Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale (WEMWBS).

One participant said: "I used to put my needs last, now I put them higher up the list."

Another said: "I am more confident with communicating my needs without being too emotional."

Fiona Edwards, scheme co-manager at Home-Start Telford & Wrekin, said: “What began as a self-esteem course has grown into an essential support service for parents in our community.

“We’ve found that many participants are facing everyday challenges that impact their mental health. The group has become a safe and welcoming space where people can openly share their experiences and find the support they need.”

The course gives women the tools, confidence and resilience to move forward feeling empowered rather than overwhelmed, with many participants reporting feeling more in control, more hopeful about the future and better equipped to support their children.

The McPhillips Community Fund was launched in partnership with the Shropshire Community Foundation to mark the company's 60th anniversary. The fund supports local organisations that promote positive mental health, reduce social isolation and enhance community wellbeing across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, and to date has awarded grants totalling £18,000.

Paul Inions, managing director of McPhillips, said: "Supporting mental wellbeing across all age groups is a key focus of our community fund. The work that Home-Start Telford & Wrekin is doing with parents through Something More demonstrates the positive impact that targeted support can have on improving quality of life and building stronger families.

"We're proud to see how this initiative is transforming lives and giving parents the confidence and resilience they need to move forward."

Sonia Roberts, Shropshire Community Foundation trustee, added: "The partnership with McPhillips to create the Community Fund is already proving transformative for organisations such as Home-Start Telford & Wrekin.

“This course highlights the significant need for mental wellbeing support among parents in our communities. This collaboration shows how businesses and charities can work together effectively to address crucial community needs."