Shropshire community organisation honoured with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Often described as the equivalent of an MBE for voluntary organisations, the prestigious award recognises the exceptional dedication, impact and commitment of volunteers who serve their communities.

The award was formally presented by Anna Turner of the Shropshire Lieutenancy, marking a proud and emotional occasion for the organisation, its volunteers and the wider community it supports.

Shropshire Lord Lieutenant presented an award to CEO Kate Fejfer and cllr Adam Fejfer

The celebration welcomed a number of distinguished guests, including:

Radosław Gromski, Consul of the Republic of Poland

Veronica Lillis, Deputy Lord Lieutenant

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury

Alex Wagner, Mayor of Shrewsbury

Simon Hardiman, Chief Fire Officer

Adam Fejfer, Councillor

One of the most moving moments of the ceremony came when the Deputy Lord Lieutenant read a tribute describing the organisation’s journey, achievements and the impact of its volunteers. The words reflected years of dedication, community building and service — leaving many attendees deeply touched.

“This recognition means so much to our entire team and community,” organisers said. “Receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service is an incredible honour and a powerful reminder of why we do what we do.”

Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mayor of Shrewsbury, cllr Adam Fejfer, CEO Kate Fejfer with young Award receipients

The event also provided an opportunity to celebrate with friends, families, partners and supporters who have contributed to the organisation’s work over the years. Guests enjoyed traditional food and cultural elements that reflect the heritage and community spirit behind the organisation.

A highlight of the celebration was a specially prepared cake created by Renata, which quickly became one of the stars of the day.

Award badges presented by Shropshire Lord Lieutenant to Shropshire European Organisation volunteers

The organisation expressed its gratitude to everyone who has supported its journey.

“This award belongs to all of us — our volunteers, partners, supporters and the community we serve. Even those who could not attend the ceremony were very much part of this success.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups across the UK and celebrates organisations that make a lasting difference in their communities.