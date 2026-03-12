Local opticians partners with charity to help provide eye and ear care to everyone

The team at the locally owned and run Specsavers store in Wellington has chosen STAY as one of its charities of the year and plans to provide both practical and financial support throughout 2026. As part of the partnership, the store has offered to deliver a pop-up clinic to support the charity’s clients and tenants with their vision and hearing needs.

The collaboration follows a recent introductory visit from Sam Haydon, fundraising manager at STAY, who met the team to share more about the charity’s work and the impact community support can have on the people they help.

Store director, Emma Davies said: "It is Specsavers' core value to provide accessible, high quality and best value eye and hearing care to everyone, to change lives through better sight and hearing. We’re extremely proud to be able to do this in collaboration with STAY, helping to raise awareness as well as provide both practical and financial support. We have been on Wellington's high street for 27 years and really wanted to give something back to the local community who have supported us for nearly three decades."

The team is enthusiastic about the year ahead, with many colleagues inspired after learning more about the charity’s work, and some already considering taking part in fundraising initiatives such as the Telford Sleep Out later this year.

Sam Haydon said the charity was delighted to have the support: "The lovely people at Specsavers Wellington have kindly chosen to support STAY as one of their charities of the year. Their offer to provide a pop-up clinic for our clients and tenants is simply amazing and so appreciated."

STAY supports people facing homelessness across the Telford and Wrekin area, providing accommodation, outreach support and long-term help to enable individuals to rebuild their lives.

The Specsavers Wellington team will be raising awareness and funds for the charity throughout the year, alongside delivering the planned pop-up clinic.