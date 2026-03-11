Award-winning Trio Archai to perform in Newport this weekend

Mar Valor (piano), Ayla Sahin (violin), and Finn Mannion (’cello) met at the Musik Akademie Basel, where they study as a trio with Claudio Martínez Mehner, Rainer Schmidt, Anna Gebert, and Anton Kernjak. Their name Archai (pronounced “Ark-ai”), from the Ancient Greek for “origins” or “first principles,” reflects the ensemble’s shared musical values and their commitment to grow together.

The trio’s repertoire spans the great Piano Trio works and their programme will include the Faure piano trio in D minor, the great Brahms Piano Trio No 1 in B major, and the Shostakovich Piano Trio No. 1.

Founded in Basel in 2023, the trio has quickly gained international recognition through winning First Prize and Beethoven Prize at the Schoenfeld International String Competition 2025 in China, and First Prize at the 72nd Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL) Competition 2024 in London. They have played at many prestigious venues including Wigmore Hall, Tivoli Vredenburg, St. George’s Bristol, Swiss Chamber Music Festival, and Whittington Festival.