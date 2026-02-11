Sponsor backing boosts walking football and disability kit rollout for Shrewsbury Town Foundation

The newly sponsored kits will be worn across our Walking Football and PAN 16+ Disability programmes, both of which play a vital role in promoting inclusion, wellbeing, and participation through football. These sessions provide opportunities for people of all abilities and backgrounds to stay active, build confidence, and enjoy the social benefits that come from being part of a supportive team environment.

Nick Jones, Director of Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management, spoke about the decision to sponsor the kits and his long-standing admiration for the Foundation’s work. He said: “I’ve been an admirer of the fantastic work done by the Shrewsbury Town Foundation for a number of years. When the opportunity arose to sponsor the kit that will be used in some of the programmes, we jumped at it. The Foundation is about so much more than Saturday afternoons, and seeing the players’ beaming smiles as they wear the kit with pride proved it was absolutely the right thing to do.”

Nick’s words reflect the impact these programmes have, not only in providing structured football sessions, but also in creating a sense of belonging and pride for participants. The new kits represent far more than just sportswear; they symbolise opportunity, inclusion, and the shared belief that football can be a powerful tool for positive change.

Shrewsbury Town Foundation Charity

Andrew Price, Inclusion Manager at the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation, also expressed his appreciation for the sponsorship. He said: “We’re extremely grateful to Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management for coming forward to sponsor our new PAN 16+ Disability and Walking Football kits. Nick and his team have been long-standing supporters of the Foundation, and this partnership provides us with a fantastic platform to continue reaching people and having a positive impact on lives across Shropshire and beyond.”

Andrew added that the Foundation is proud to work alongside organisations that genuinely care about community development and inclusion. “We look forward to wearing the new kit with pride across the county and further afield, representing not only Shrewsbury Town but also the strong partnerships that make our work possible.”

The Shrewsbury Town Foundation remains committed to ensuring that football is accessible to everyone, regardless of age, ability, or background. Support from organisations such as Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management allows these programmes to grow, develop, and reach even more people who can benefit from them.

If you would like to get involved in our Disability or Walking Football sessions, or would like more information about the opportunities available, please contact Andrew Price, Inclusion Manager, at andrew.price@foundationstfc.co.uk. We welcome anyone who wants to be part of an inclusive, supportive, and inspiring football community.