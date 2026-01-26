Penybont Speed Shear raising thousands for charity

The 13th annual Penybont Speed Shear took place on Sunday, August 24, 2025 at The Severn Arms Hotel. All monies raised by the event, an outstanding £8,009.59, were presented to The Bracken Trust on December 14.

On behalf of the committee: "We’d like to thank all our sponsors, supporters and everyone that attended and were so generous in the money you gave! But thank you all, we all appreciate it very much! See you next year!"

Penybont Speed Shear Committee & Reg Cawthorne, Bracken Trust

Over the course of the last 13 years, Penybont Speed Shear has now raised a staggering amount with over £40,000 presented to The Bracken Trust, in addition to all the other donations to their chosen charities.

The Bracken Trust would like to say a deep heart felt thanks and gratitude to the Penybont Speed Shear committee for their unwavering support and hard work throughout the years. Also, to the many sponsors who generously support the event, to all the shearers for their competition energy and all the spectators who have so generously donated whilst being entertained. We already looking forward to the August Bank Holiday 2026.