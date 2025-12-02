Kidd Farm Machinery, WRAG and John Harvey Engineering unite for first time to reveal new machinery at LAMMA 2026

These pieces of machinery reinforce the business’s commitment to provide users in the agricultural sector with products from one family that easily and efficiently handle the demands of critical jobs on the farm.

The Kidd-875TC combines the chopping and shredding power of the 475TC with the bale capacity of the 850, so that no matter the size of the area being bedded, it can be done quickly and efficiently. It also has the ability to chop the straw to a length that’s ideal for use in a TMR mixed ration, as required by every livestock farmer. In addition, the new model can be supplied with an optional extended tailgate that can fit two Hesston bales, which increases productivity as less time is spent loading straw, reducing downtime. Its retractable knives can be activated instantly at the flick of a switch, ensuring the right chop length for the job at hand.

The WRAGTRACK Tow=It is a versatile self-propelled post driver, designed to work in a multitude of demanding environments, from rugged hillsides to flat or boggy fields. The machine combines a compact design with a two-speed drive mode and a 180-degree mast swing that enables operators to work in tight sites or remote areas with ease. When it comes to getting the post in the ground, the WRAGTRACK Tow=It has a 200kg hammer as standard, while a 300kg hammer upgrade is also available. In addition, WRAG has put safety first on this machine with the help of its Powertilt mast, hydraulic brake, a 3.6m post capacity, bumper and work lights. An optional remote control permits operation at an increased distance. The machine’s heavy-duty chassis has been designed to resist twisting and bending when it is under the heavy load that comes from driving posts into the ground.

Kidd-875TC

The John Harvey Engineering FDA4 Field Dispenser has a four-tonne capacity and has been engineered for fast, accurate feed delivery, aided by its ability to precisely dispense any amount of feed in 100-gram increments compared to traditional machines. The FDA4 comes with a heavy-duty chassis, so it can handle all manner of terrains as well as a braked axle, full road lighting, and a roll-over tarp that ensures no feed flies out during transport. It also provides added versatility when equipped with a feed arm, as it can handle everything from daily dispensing of very precise amounts into farrow feeders, to feeding into long troughs and filling ad-lib feeders. In addition, the FDA4 provides enhanced biosecurity and minimises wastage through its no-leak system that ensures feed is only released in the correct locations and prevents leakage between operations.

Alongside the three new models on display, Kidd Farm Machinery will display the 450 with Hog Chute, 807 Bale Chopper and 483 Floatwing Mower. The WRAG post drivers range will include the WRAG BXL and WRAG Hector, and the John Harvey Engineering product portfolio will present the Dry Sow Hut, Farrowing Hut and Farrow Feeder.

Chris Gordon, operations manager at Kidd Farm Machinery, says: “We’re excited to be bringing together products from Kidd, WRAG and John Harvey Engineering on one stand for the first time to such an engaged audience. Our latest solutions for bedding, feeding, fencing, and livestock management highlight our ongoing commitment to developing products that can meet and exceed the needs of users in the agricultural sector. Our team is looking forward to visitors getting up close to the breadth of products we have available and explaining the technology and their benefits, such as increased productivity and job efficiency. When it comes to the full line-up of products on display, we want to show that we have machinery for every type of farm and every type of job in each of our product categories.”