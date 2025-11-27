Oswestry illuminated tractor run thinks of Ella from Ellesmere who died when she was just 13 years-old

Ella was a loving big sister to her two brothers, Shay and Niall who were seven and 10 respectively when she died and was a much-cherished daughter to Sophie and her dad Alastair. She was a very active, healthy teenager who loved riding her horse, Bliss, and had a wide circle of friends.

It was found that she was suffering from an undiagnosed high-grade diffuse glioma. This is an aggressive, malignant brain tumor that grows quickly and infiltrates surrounding healthy tissue that had taken her young life.

Spokesman, Mike Lade, said, “The run is being organised with the Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers Club in memory of Will Roberts of Pennant Farm in Gobowen. Will, the much-loved son of Dave and Sue Roberts, was affectionately known by all as “Choc” because of his love of chocolate.

"Sadly, “Choc” also died from a brain tumor. Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. What’s more, they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer... yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002. Please support us to raise funds to research these awful diseases.”

If you wish to support our run in aid of the local Lingen Davies Cancer Charity in Shrewsbury, then please have cash ready for our recognisable bucket collectors in Oswestry and the other surrounding villages and town.

The buckets will have a QR code on to take you directly to our Just Giving page via your mobile phone to make a card donation or, at your leisure, you can donate via card through our Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/oswestryilluminatedtractorrun any time.

Keep watching our Facebook page @oswestryilluminatedtractorrun for updates.

For more information contact Mike Lade on 07803 038858, mikelade1975@gmail.com.

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link