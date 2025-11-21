Shropshire community groups receive funding boost from Co-op’s Local Community Fund

Thirteen Shropshire causes share almost £25,000, including:

Market Drayton Town Football Club Limited: £1,820 to help grow its ladies and youth teams.

St. Mary Magdalene Church, Albrighton : £1,428 to help it to update its kitchen to increase its capacity for outreach to the local community.

Sport and Arts in the Community (SpArC) SW Shropshire : £2,318 to support aims to improve its swimming pool to make it more energy-efficient and to improve access for older people, families with babies and toddlers, and people with disabilities.

1st Bomere Heath Scout Group : £2,277 to invest in new camping equipment to benefit the young people in its community.

Bridgnorth Division Girlguiding : £1,721 to empower girls through fun, friendship, challenge and adventure.

Gobowen Babies and Toddlers : £1,660 to support its work to provide a safe, stimulating environment for children, parents and carers to attend – forming friendships and developing a solid support network for all who attend.

Read Easy Shropshire Hills : £1,922 to help adults who struggle with reading by providing free, confidential, one-to-one coaching either face-to-face or online.

The Grange Gang (GGs): £2,185 able to provide young people with activities during youth club sessions to empower, build confidence and teach new skills to use in their futures lives.

Little Stars: £2,715 helping vulnerable families in Shropshire access support for basic hygiene essentials and school uniform, through the development of its community hubs.

Co-op

Other groups benefiting include: Pontesbury Sports Association; Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club; TDS Riding Club and, Lakelands Academy

The focus of Co-op's Local Community Fund is on enabling communities to thrive, supporting local groups and causes to make a difference locally through their work to: provide access to food; improve mental wellbeing; create opportunities for young people; promote community cohesion and, build more sustainable futures.

Co-op is committed to making a difference in the communities it serves, and this week 2,500 local causes across the UK are celebrating sharing in the £5m fund to make a difference locally. Nearly 40,000 unique projects have been supported in communities across the UK since the fund began in 2016.

Co-op members have a say how the fund is shared between local causes, simply by choosing a community group close to their hearts via Co-op’s Membership App.

David Luckin, Head of Social Value & Community Engagement, Co-op, said: “Our local causes are making a huge difference in communities across the UK. As a co-operative, our members have a say in where and how our profits are shared, and our funding enables local causes to deliver projects that focus on the issues affecting people’s lives. We know that things are increasingly challenging for local causes, and our funding can make a real difference - helping people and communities thrive.”

Around 9.5m people (almost one in seven of the UK population) have benefitted directly from Co-op’s Local Community Fund since the fund started in 2016, with nearly 40,000 unique projects supported during the period. The benefits to community groups also extend beyond the funding support, with more than nine-in-10 causes (94%) saying that they felt more connected with their community as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Co-op

Co-op Members also have the chance to win up to £1,000 for themselves and £10,000 for their chosen Local Community Fund cause as part of Co-op’s Member Prizes in November via the Co-op app.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back more than 180 years. Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities, its 7m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation. Members can view current local causes and choose a community project close to their own heart via the Co-op membership app.