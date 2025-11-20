NFU Mutual’s £7,899 donation helps Midlands Air Ambulance Charity save lives

NFUM has been proudly supporting rural communities with financial services for over 100 years. In 2020, the company established the Agency Giving Fund to support frontline charities that needed it most. The fund, now in its fifth year, forms part of its £4m funding pledge for local charities that go above and beyond for people in need.

Teri Harding, corporate partnership executive at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “This wonderful donation from NFUM will directly fund core operational costs and will ensure two air ambulance missions and two critical care car missions are possible. Most importantly, the donation will provide the necessary helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) care for patients across the Midlands when they need it most. We are very grateful to NFU Mutual for supporting our cause.”

As part of its £2.33 million national fund to support local frontline charities, each NFUM branch nominates a local charity it believes is changing lives for the better. The Telford branch of NFUM nominated Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to receive the donation in recognition of its lifesaving work.

Tom Waters, Clinical Operations Manager with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and Kate Hamilton, Agent at NFU Mutual in Telford

Commenting on the donation, Kate Hamilton, Agent at NFU Mutual in Telford said: “We are very grateful for the wonderful work Midlands Air Ambulance charity is undertaking to support our community. Knowing that the organisation doesn’t receive any government funding makes the work they do even more rewarding and provides an even stronger reason why our support is so vital. The charity's dedication to saving lives is truly inspiring, and we are proud to support even a fraction of the work it does.”

Each year, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity needs to raise £16 million to keep its helicopters and critical care cars operational, and with an average of 10 missions a day across its six county region, every penny donated helps provide one more person with the pre-hospital care they need.

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital, lifesaving work, and how you can donate, please click here and follow the organisation social media.