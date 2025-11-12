Singing, smiles and stories as Shrewsbury MP visits Lime Trees Care Home

During her visit to the care home, which provides both residential and residential dementia care, Julia toured the home’s welcoming spaces and spent time chatting with residents and colleagues, learning more about the wide range of activities and the dedicated, person-centred care that make Lime Trees such a nurturing environment. Julia rounded off her visit by joining residents for a lively singing session, much to everyone’s delight.

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home with colleagues

The visit highlighted the strong bonds within the Lime Trees community, showcasing a home where friendship, care, and a sense of belonging thrive.

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home with colleague

Karen Williams, Home Manager at Lime Trees, said: “Julia’s visit brought so much joy to our residents and colleagues. It’s always a pleasure to share the spirit of our home with local leaders and seeing everyone engage with her reminded us of the warm, inclusive community we have here.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, commented: “It was such a pleasure to visit Lime Trees care home, meet the wonderful residents and staff and I particularly enjoyed joining in the singing session! We are lucky to have this facility in our community. They are currently recruiting for staff with dementia training if anyone is interested in joining the team.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home with resident