Chirk Court Care Home's sensory garden praised by King Charles

Manager Jane Humphreys was the driving force behind the concept and creation of Chirk Court’s sensory garden. The garden, which was officially opened in May, was designed to stimulate the senses and evoke positive emotions for the residents at Chirk Court, many who are living with dementia.

In a letter written by His Majesty’s Head of Royal Correspondence, the King sent his ‘warmest good wishes to all’ and expressed that he ‘trusts that the sensory garden will enhance the well-being, and foster a deeper connection with nature, for all those who spend time in it.’

The garden, which provides a safe, stimulating outdoor environment features sensory triggers to support memory, wellbeing and relaxation, incorporating colour, scent, sound and texture.

Key features of the garden are accessible pathways, soothing wind chimes, water features, fragrant planting, eye-catching features, raised beds ideal for wheelchair users, and inclusive, relaxing spaces.

The whole team at Chirk Court were involved in fundraising to help create the sensory garden. Practical elements were headed-up by Manager Jane and the scheme’s Activities Coordinator, Nicola Hughes. The team was grateful to Keep Wales Tidy, for community grants which helped with funding areas of the garden including the allotment and raised beds.

And as news of the garden’s success spread across the care community, Manager Jane was invited to be a guest speaker at Care Show Birmingham in a seminar covering: Getting Outdoor Spaces Right: Design, Use and Impact.

Said Jane: “The garden isn’t just a space, it’s part of our commitment to person centred care. Seeing the reactions of our residents and their loved ones, when they visit the garden is reward enough. So, receiving the letter of recognition from Buckingham Palace was the icing on the cake!

“I loved the experience of speaking at the Care Show, Birmingham. It’s a huge privilege to be able to inspire other care professionals to incorporate sensory elements into their outdoor spaces.

“We have seen some wonderful benefits of the sensory garden. That’s why plans are afoot to develop some more land at Chirk Court and create even more opportunities for our residents to embrace nature; so, watch this space!”

Wrexham Mayor, Cllr Tina Mannering said: “It was an absolute honour and privilege to jointly open such a beautiful, stunning sensory garden. Jane and the staff have worked wonders, along with the residents and families."

