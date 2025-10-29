Moreton Hall to welcome finance titan at annual business lunch

Nicola Horlick is a highly respected figure in the UK financial sector with over 30 years of experience managing funds. Her career includes leading roles at renowned institutions, where she spearheaded the growth of companies like Mercury Asset Management (now BlackRock) and Morgan Grenfell Asset Management (now Aberdeen). In 2013, she founded Money&Co., a platform dedicated to providing funding for high-quality UK-based SMEs, where she serves as CEO.

A graduate of Law from Balliol College, Oxford, and an Honorary Fellow of the college since 2019, Ms. Horlick is also deeply committed to philanthropy. She currently serves as Chair of Anthony Nolan, the UK’s leading blood cancer charity, and is a Trustee of the Childhood Trust, which works to eliminate child poverty in London.

Moreton Hall Business Lunch

Michael Brewer, Principal of Moreton Hall, said: “For our girls, particularly the team behind our highly successful student-led business, Moreton Enterprises, hearing from an entrepreneurial role model like Nicola and her significant commitment to charitable work, will be the ultimate masterclass. It reinforces that the path they are forging now can indeed lead them to the top echelons of global business.”

The annual Business Lunch provides a unique networking opportunity and a platform for dialogue on current business and leadership trends, and will once again be headline sponsored by Shropshire Festivals.

Beth Heath, Director of Shropshire Festivals, said: "We're delighted to sponsor the annual Business Lunch once again. This event has become a vital fixture in our local business calendar, bringing together the Shropshire business community to share ideas and hear from exceptional industry leaders. I’m excited to hear Nicola Horlick's keynote speech this year. I'm confident her insights will be inspirational for local businesses like ours, as we continue to grow and make a positive difference in our community."

The event is open to all. If you would like to join us tickets are available at: moretonhall.org/business-lunch.