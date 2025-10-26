Dark Deeds and Double Lives: A Mesmerising ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ comes to Much Wenlock

In this taut and atmospheric retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Gothic classic, Amelia Armande and Joshua Crisp guided the audience through a chilling mystery, framed as a true-crime investigation led by the troubled lawyer John Utterson. The script, largely drawn from Stevenson’s original text and written by the cast themselves, lent the evening an air of literary authenticity while still allowing space for dark humour and inventive theatricality.

Crisp and Armande’s performances were spellbinding. With nothing more than a few deftly chosen costume pieces and a sweep of a cloak, they conjured entire scenes of horror and suspense. Both actors displayed breathtaking vocal dexterity as they slipped between characters — from the respectable Dr Jekyll to the terrified witnesses who hinted at his monstrous alter ego. Particularly ingenious was the decision to represent Hyde not with a physical actor, but with a bowler hat eerily animated by the performers: an empty vessel through which the audience projected their own darkest imaginings.

Visually simple but emotionally rich, this was a masterclass in storytelling. The minimal set and intimate, conversational style drew the audience ever closer into the tale’s psychological web. The tension was heightened by the performers’ sinuous physicality and seamless command of the text, culminating in a breathtaking confession.

Amelia Ace Armande of Ropetackle Storytellers performing at the Edge Arts Centre. Photo: Andy Brooks

Jekyll & Hyde at The Edge was more than a faithful retelling — it was an exceptional showcase of the power of theatre in its most simple form: entrancing, captivating, entertaining… very powerful. What talented performers!

This event was supported by Arts Alive, a wonderful charity dedicated to bringing high-quality arts and cultural experiences to rural communities across Shropshire, Herefordshire, and surrounding areas. Many exciting events and cinema screenings are taking place at the Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock, whose new November-December brochure can be downloaded at edgeartscentre.com.

Joshua Crisp of Ropetackle Storytellers performing at the Edge Arts Centre. Photo: Andy Brooks