Charity partnership that sweet dreams are made of

Newport Beds are dedicated to promoting sleep health and wellbeing, ensuring customers get the best rest possible. But beyond that, they believe in giving back to the community, while also protecting the environment.

Now, through their Take Old Away service, they are ensuring old mattresses don’t just go to landfill or recycling sites—instead, they become part of something bigger, with the help of Reborn Sustainable Manufacturing.

Allison Timmins, Showroom Manager at Newport Beds said: “As part of our commitment to sustainability and charity, we provide the Take Old Away service when customers purchase a new mattress. Instead of sending old mattresses to landfill or recycling sites, we work with Reborn Sustainable Manufacturing, a company that repurposes materials to create high-quality, eco-friendly new mattresses.

David Grant from Newlife, Allison Timmins from Newport Beds and Paul Groves from Reborn

“This recycling process not only reduces waste but also helps to fund specialist equipment for children supported by Newlife. By using our Take Old Away service, our customers are directly contributing to this cause, ensuring that children with disabilities get the essential specialist equipment they need, which includes beds, buggies, wheelchairs and car seats.

“This means our customers not only receive a brand-new, high-quality mattress, but they also know their old one is being put to good use—supporting a children’s charity while protecting the planet at the same time. It really is a win-win for all involved! Together, we can change lives – one mattress at a time.”

Newlife’s Director of Retail and Sustainability, Carole Simpson, said: “We are so pleased to be working with Newport Beds in this way. Not only are the brand-new mattresses donated to Newlife eco-friendly, they are of great quality too, so it means our customers are able to buy something special, while also helping children with disabilities receive the vital equipment and support they need.”