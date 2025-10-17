Webinar line-up revealed for returning Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week

The virtual events aim to provide landlords, tenants and housing professionals with practical guidance and specialist insight during Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week, which runs from October 20-26.

With an estimated seven million UK households affected by damp and mould, and the issue costing the NHS over £2.5 billion every year, the campaign has become a vital platform for raising awareness and driving action.

Shropshire-based home life safety specialists Aico, which is behind the campaign, said the webinars will hear from those on the frontline when it comes to identifying the problems and finding solutions to tackling damp and mould.

The webinars include:

Understanding Damp, Mould & Condensation. Hosted by Professor John Edwards, offering a deep dive into the causes, risks and prevention of damp and mould.

Damp & Mould: Understanding the Legal Responsibilities for Landlords. Led by legal experts Ashfords, outlining the current legal framework for addressing damp and mould.

Tackling Damp & Mould: The Landlord Perspective. Featuring social landlord whg, exploring practical strategies for managing damp and mould across housing stock.

Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week, now in its second year, has received recognition from both the UK and Scottish Governments, alongside support from housing organisations, campaign groups and sector leaders.

This year, the initiative comes at a critical time as the UK housing sector prepares for the introduction of Awaab’s Law, which will legally require social landlords to investigate and remediate damp and mould within strict timeframes.

Dr Sam Collier, Policy & Research Manager at Aico, said: “With Awaab’s Law coming into force this October, there has never been a more critical moment to raise awareness, share resources, and equip landlords, tenants and housing professionals with the tools they need to act.

“These webinars are designed to provide the practical guidance and insight needed to make a real difference in tacking damp and mould.

“Last year’s campaign saw over 600 participants join our expert-led webinars, and we’re hoping to reach even more people this year. We’d encourage anyone involved in housing, whether landlords, tenants, or professionals, to sign up and take part.”

To register for the webinars visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/understanding-damp-mould-condensation-tickets-1777353796049