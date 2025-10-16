Businesses come together to support flourishing sports groups

The project was a partnership between Lilleshall NSC, Telford building firm McPhillips and Shrewsbury based engineers WSP, with the pistes set to be the new permanent home of two flourishing local sports group: the U3A and a Parkinson’s support group.

Work to develop the site was carried out and project managed by McPhillips over two busy weeks, with all plant and materials donated by local businesses.

Weekly Pétanque sessions have been held at Lilleshall over the last two years, but in an area prone to flooding and where access is difficult for people with limited mobility. McPhillips were brought on board by WSP after the National Sports Centre sought partners to help create a new dedicated, all-weather facility with wheelchair access.

At an official opening, Newport U3A member – and the driving force behind the project – Vicky Evans cut a ribbon watched by Andrew Dunham of McPhillips, Katherine Bright of WSP and fellow Pétanque players.

Vicky Evans of Newport U3A Petanque group cutting the ribbon to officially open the three new pistes at Lilleshall National Sports Centre watched by Andrew Dunham of Mcphillips (back left) and Katherine Bright of WSP

Andrew Dunham said: “At McPhillips we are committed to supporting local communities where we operate, and we are delighted to have collaborated with the National Sports Centre and WSP on this project.

“The work has been completed by three of our apprentices under the guidance of our foreman Matt Lowerson and site manager Mike Robinson in just two short weeks, but already we can see the very positive impact the project will have on the lives of so many people.

“I’d like to thank our supply chain partners who generously donated the materials and plant required to complete the works.”

The successful project is testament to the determination and perseverance of Vicky Evans of the U3A Petanque group, who over 15 years has called seven different venues ‘home’ including car parks at The Last Inn in Newport, Edgmond Village Hall, Newport Cricket Club and Aqualate Golf Club.

Vicky said: “I can’t believe how lucky we are to have this here at Lilleshall – we’re absolutely thrilled. It’s taken a long time, and I didn’t think it would ever actually happen. But it’s all been worth it. We are so grateful.”

Alex Jackson, from Lilleshall National Sports Centre, said: “Vicky has been part of Lilleshall’s history for so many years – she used to run our table tennis club. But I know Pétanque is in her heart and for many years we’ve been trying to work with her to get an accessible facility.

“We are delighted with the end result which we know is going to make such a difference to so many people while bringing together so many different user groups.”

Besides McPhillips and WSP, the companies donating materials and plant were: