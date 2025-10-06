Ludlow’s Borderlands Grappling triumphs at Reorg Fall Open

The event, organised by Reorg Charity, attracted more than 500 competitors from across the UK and was open to participants of all abilities and experience levels.

Reorg Charity utilizes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and functional fitness to support military veterans, serving personnel, and emergency service workers, providing them with a therapeutic outlet and a sense of community. The Fall Open serves as both a competition and a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the charity's initiatives.

The Borderlands Grappling team gather at the podium to celebrate success at the Reorg Fall Open

Borderlands Grappling, now in its second year, has cultivated a welcoming and inclusive environment in Ludlow. The school's ethos emphasises community, personal growth and the transformative power of martial arts.

Outstanding performance on the mat

The team from Borderlands Grappling consisted of seven students and head coach Owain Williams. For many of the students, it was their first competition experience. Despite this, the team delivered an exceptional performance, securing a total of 14 medals: eight gold, four silver and two bronze.

Head coach Owain Williams, competing for the first time at black belt, achieved gold in both the gi and no-gi divisions and silver in the no-gi absolute category. Reflecting on the event, he expressed immense pride in his team's accomplishments: “This event was a fantastic experience for everyone. Win or lose, I felt immense pride watching our students step onto the mats. The results are just a reflection of the hard work and commitment they’ve shown over the past year.”

A bright future ahead

The success at the Reorg Fall Open underscores the dedication and skill of Borderlands Grappling's members. As the school continues to grow, it remains committed to fostering a supportive community where individuals can challenge themselves and achieve personal milestones through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

For more information about Borderlands Grappling or to join the academy, visit www.borderlandsgrappling.co.uk.