A historic milestone: School celebrating 450 years of education

This academic year, Ysgol Rhiwabon is celebrating 450 years of education in the village of Ruabon, near Wexham.

Many events have been planned to mark this historic milestone throughout the academic year and will be published on the school website.

A concise history of Ysgol Rhiwabon has been documented and produced by Callum Edwards, a current member of staff, using ‘Remembering Ruabon’ by T.W Pritchard and ‘Ruabon Grammar School’ by Dennis W Gilpin, which covers the history of the school, previous headteachers and notable former students, plus many more interesting aspects of the schools past.

Front of current school
Entrance to Ruabon village
To find out more about the school's history, head to: ysgolrhiwabon.co.uk/community/concise-history-ysgol-rhiwabon/

The historic school badge
Open Evening to view the school
