Employers achieve Silver Award recognition for commitment to Defence personnel

Hosted by the West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (WM RFCA), the forces-friendly employers were presented with their Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for demonstrating exceptional support towards members of the Armed Forces community.

The Silver Award recognises organisations who implement forces-friendly policies and positive measures within their workforce, proactively supporting members of the Armed Forces and the wider forces family - including Reservists, Cadets and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, veterans and military families.

Hailing from the West Midlands, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Warwickshire counties, this year’s regional winners are from a variety of sectors including construction, education, energy and local government.

This year’s winning organisations by county, included:

Herefordshire: St Michael's Hospice.

Shropshire: Carrier Group, Castle Country Club, Genren UK Ltd, Independent Schools' Bursars Association, Mauriteft Consulting Ltd, R1 Construction Ltd, Shrewsbury Town Football Club & Shrewsbury Town Foundation, Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council.

Staffordshire: Alton Towers Resort, Carnell Support Services Ltd, Community Foundation for Staffordshire & Shropshire, Ford Mainwaring Ltd, Shepherd PR, WIOSS Witron On Site Services.

Warwickshire: E-PPL Ltd, Jones Site Services & Installations Ltd, KSB Recruitment Consultants Ltd, National Energy System Operator, National Gas Transmission Plc, Rugby Borough Council, SAS Managed Services Ltd, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, The Camping and Caravanning Club, VINCI Energies UK Holding Ltd.

West Midlands: Birmingham Newman University, Eurofins, Event Pro Security Management Ltd, FRFA First Response First Aid Ltd, IMI Truflo Marine Ltd, Short Heath Lest We Forget CIC, Tarmac Ltd, Training Personified, Wireless Infrastructure Group.

Worcestershire: DRPG, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

One of this year’s winning organisations is Warwickshire-based construction firm, Tarmac.

Suzie Batson, National Talent Acquisition Manager at Tarmac, commented: “Behind every uniform is a person, and behind every person is a story. Being presented with the Silver Award is about recognising those stories and making sure our workplace is one where people from the Armed Forces community feel welcome, supported and valued.

“We are extremely proud that our workforce already includes Veterans, Reservists and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers - there are so many synergies with our industry, and these incredible people bring with them invaluable experience, skills and expertise.

“Through our dedication to the Armed Forces Covenant, our internal forces community and continued outreach and wider network, we want to attract and welcome this exceptional talent to Tarmac and support them in their ongoing career journey.”

Talking about the winners achievements, Darren Knight, Defence Relationship Manager for WM RFCA, added: “On behalf of the Ministry of Defence we are honoured and delighted to be able to recognise the outstanding support and commitment to the Armed Forces, by businesses and organisations across the West Midlands, through the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

“Each recipient has demonstrated not only their support to the Armed Forces Covenant and the wider Armed Forces community, but also that they are prepared to support their Reservists, Service leavers, Forces’ family members, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and Cadets in the workplace.”

The awards were presented on behalf of Defence by Lieutenant Colonel Keith Spiers, Head of Engagement for the Army Headquarters Centre. Guests were joined by representatives from the local Royal Naval Reserve, Army Reserve and Royal Auxiliary Air Force, with a short Act of Remembrance wrapping up the event at the Armed Forces Memorial.