New Year 7 students spread their wings at 'SWAN' induction

Initially, students remain in their SWAN bases with teaching staff travelling to them to deliver the session. As the induction period progresses, the students gradually migrate to a more normal way of finding their own way around a secondary school and finding their classrooms.

At Ysgol Rhiwabon we like to celebrate student milestones and with SWAN this isn’t any different.

The final lesson at the end of SWAN is dedicated to a celebration event where each student is presented with their Induction Certificate by the Headteacher, Mrs Ferron-Evans.

Year 7 receive their certificates

Mr P Bingham, Assistant Headteacher, said: ”SWAN is part of the DNA of Ysgol Rhiwabon and something we are continually told is highly valued by both students and their parents as it takes away many of the anxieties often relating to starting secondary school for many young people."