Ellesmere Rotary’s first RotaKids club

Jenny Davies, Chair of Ellesmere Rotary Youth Services, has been working with the school to develop a RotaKids group involving nine children. Their first project was to organise an after-school Easter Disco for the older students and an Easter Egg Hunt for the younger ones. They raised £600 which was presented to the Salvation Army Shropshire at the end of the summer term.

Criftins Primary has now been presented with their RotaKids Charter which means they are now formally recognised by Rotary Great Britain and Ireland. This Charter is to be displayed in the school reception.

The group’s next project is to hold a pre-loved book sale at Christmas to raise money for the school library. Jenny Davies, said: “If you have any good quality pre-loved children's books, please drop them off at the Rotary Bookshop in Cross Street on Tuesday, Friday or Saturday mornings marked for the attention of Jenny Davies."