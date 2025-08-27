Capybara who made headlines worldwide after escaping her enclosure at Telford zoo is to star in new animated movie

Following the success of the children’s book Cinnamon’s Big Adventure, Cinnamon’s real-life story has now been transformed into a colourful cartoon animated short movie.

The film will premiere on YouTube on Sunday, August 31, at 6pm, giving families worldwide the chance to enjoy Cinnamon’s story together like never before. Later this year, the short will also reach the big screen, showing nationwide at Showcase Cinemas before selected films.

Based on real events from September 2024, Cinnamon’s Big Adventure tells the tale of Cinnamon the capybara’s daring seven-day escape. During her adventure, she was spotted exploring woodlands and marshes, located by drones, and finally reunited with her family after being captured in a pond next to the zoo.

The animated short brings this remarkable true story to life with the same charm that captivated readers of the book. The original book was written by Telford based author Tracey J Morgan and illustrated by viral artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, the original book has already proved a hit with animal fans both young and old.

Cinnamon the Capybara escaped from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in September 2024.

“When Cinnamon escaped, she quickly captured the hearts of people all around the world. The book was an inevitable follow on from the original news story, but now seeing it come to life as a film is something special. We can’t wait for families to enjoy it on YouTube and then experience it on the big screen. It really is a pinch me moment,” said Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur Owner, Will Dorrell.

All proceeds from the original book continue to be reinvested into the future development of Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, with the first batch of proceeds being invested in to a new pond for Cinnamon and her family to enjoy this summer.