Junior cricketers go extra mile for Birmingham Children’s Hospital in 31-mile August challenge

Their fundraising efforts have been amazing so far with 81 donations having already been made toward the cause.

The total funds raised stand at £1,140, with an additional £271.25 in Gift Aid - bringing their fundraising total to £1,411.25.

Noah, Ronnie & Jacob sporting their BCHC hoodies. Picture: Sam Reid

The Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity emphasises that entering a hospital is especially unsettling for children—making a warm, supportive environment vital. Funds raised go toward improving experiences, advancing medical treatment options, and ensuring the hospital feels as comforting as home and every little donation makes a genuine difference.

Mile 2 complete. Picture: Sam Reid

The boys are still pushing forward and every mile they complete brings them closer to making a real difference for young patients. To support their challenge and help raise even more vital funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, you can donate directly via their fundraising page: justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy1752868577166 .

Cricket Ball Juggling for a mile. Picture: Sam Reid