Junior cricketers go extra mile for Birmingham Children’s Hospital in 31-mile August challenge
Three young cricketers from Telford are proving that you don’t have to be a grown-up to make a big difference. Noah (10), Ronnie (9), and Jacob (7) have taken on a summer challenge this month — walking or running 31 miles in August to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity. The boys, who play for Wellington Cricket Club, are covering a minimum of a mile a day throughout the whole month. Every step they take is helping raise funds for a cause that’s close to many families hearts.
Their fundraising efforts have been amazing so far with 81 donations having already been made toward the cause.
The total funds raised stand at £1,140, with an additional £271.25 in Gift Aid - bringing their fundraising total to £1,411.25.
The Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity emphasises that entering a hospital is especially unsettling for children—making a warm, supportive environment vital. Funds raised go toward improving experiences, advancing medical treatment options, and ensuring the hospital feels as comforting as home and every little donation makes a genuine difference.
The boys are still pushing forward and every mile they complete brings them closer to making a real difference for young patients. To support their challenge and help raise even more vital funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, you can donate directly via their fundraising page: justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy1752868577166.