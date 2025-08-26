Bank holiday weekend charity art sale a big success

Some of the region’s best-known names, as well as artists from across the UK, took part in The Secret Artist Sale over the bank holiday weekend.

The event, part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, was hosted by The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop and received more than 200 pieces of original artwork.

“There was an overwhelming response to this, our third Secret Artist Sale,” said Jonathan Soden, one of the organisers.

“People queued overnight to be amongst the first customers through the door and there was an amazing atmosphere, with everyone pleased to be part of such an innovative art sale.

“All of the work was A5 size, signed on the reverse, and available for purchase at a standard price of £50, with all proceeds going to three good causes: The Hive, Grinshill Animal Rescue and Alzheimer's Society.

“The artist’s identity remains unknown until the work is purchased, which means buyers had the opportunity to acquire outstanding artwork at a fraction of the usual cost.”

The first purchaser at The Secret Artist Sale. Picture: Jocelyne Fildes

The event was sponsored by Halls Fine Art and also received support from Callaghan Framing, Belle Vue Arts Festival and retailer Oberon.