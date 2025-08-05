FE and HE partnership aims to strengthen education and skills development

Four leading educational institutions—Bangor University, Wrexham University, Coleg Cambria, and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai—have formed a new partnership known as the North Wales Tertiary Alliance (NWTA), officially announced today (Tuesday) at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.

The Alliance sets out a shared commitment to create a more coherent, inclusive, and connected tertiary education system. By aligning efforts across further and higher education, the partners aim to better serve students, employers, and regional industries through improved progression routes, collaborative programmes, and innovative training and research.

Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, said: "This collaboration brings together the scale and diversity of our institutions to enhance learner opportunities and serve the varied needs of North Wales.

"By aligning with the goals of MEDR, the new Commission for Tertiary Education and Research, we're committed to continuous improvement and a more joined-up education system."

Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, added: "We want to make it easier for young people to move from school into college and university, and for adults to re-engage with learning at any stage.

"This Alliance will help us support people into quality jobs and close the gap between vocational and academic routes."

Aled Jones-Griffith

The four institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that commits them to working together for four years. The agreement outlines shared ambitions to boost progression from further to higher education, develop skills pipelines aligned with local economic needs, promote bilingual and Welsh-medium education, and deliver inclusive, high-quality training from entry-level to degree apprenticeships. The Alliance will also aim to expand research and innovation that drives both civic and economic impact.

Welcoming the collaboration, Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, said: "By working closely together, we can ensure that we provide a wide range of opportunities for students, businesses and the region.

"The NWTA strengthens pathways and helps us to deliver a more accessible, flexible, and future-ready education system."

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, added: "We're united by the belief that collaboration unlocks solutions.

"This Alliance focuses on raising participation in higher-level skills, especially in underrepresented communities, and building the workforce needed in both the public and private sectors."

Beyond education, the NWTA will also seek to collaborate with industry, employers, and public sector partners across Wales and further afield—ensuring that the region is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the economy.

As the Curriculum for Wales continues to roll out, the Alliance will strengthen its engagement with schools to inspire young people and support their progression into meaningful education and career pathways.

The formation of the North Wales Tertiary Alliance signals a significant step forward for post-16 education—driven by shared purpose, partnership, and a long-term commitment to opportunity for all.