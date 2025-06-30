Steampunk returns to Blists Hill Victorian Town

The weekend will be an extravaganza of science fiction and Victoriana, all to celebrate steampunk, a subgenre of science fiction that combines old with new by reimagining today’s technology powered by nineteenth century steam.

The theme will be brought to life with live performances and musical entertainment, combined with elaborate fashions inspired by Victorian and Edwardian costumes. This year, time periods are expected to merge more than ever before, with cowboys and dinosaurs making their way through the time tunnel to infiltrate this year’s event.

Visitors are invited to dress to impress and join in the fun in their own costumes.

A photograph from a previous edition of the Steampunk Weekend at Blists Hill Victorian Town. Picture: IGMT

Kay Whitehouse, Events Officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “At the Steampunk Weekend visitors see Blists Hill Victorian Town in a new light. The past and present collide, and visitors love the result!”

Nimrod Lancaster at the Ministry of Steampunk, said: “For the annual Steampunk Weekend we imagine that Blists Hill Victorian Town has slipped into an alternate reality where the Victorian era merges with alternate timelines and worlds. This year we are expecting to see characters from the Wild West as well as the age of dinosaurs, so there should be something a little different for everyone.

“It is wonderful for us to be able to bring Steampunk to life in the authentic Victorian setting of Blists Hill it is inspired by.”

This event is included in the Blists Hill Victorian Town entry ticket or with a PASS or PASS PLUS. For full details of events, tickets and annual pass prices, visit ironbridge.org.uk/