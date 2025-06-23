Rawzone Basketball Club - West Midlands Division 3 winners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After a tough season of injuries with our Senior Men's Team but still they ended the league number 1. Our U13 Juniors followed the same standard and finished number 1 in their YBL League also. Accompanied with a number of junior players being selected for Basketball England Aspire Camp. E.Adams. J. Palmer-Green, A.Dhami, M.Haruna, E.Sealy, R.Dhinsa , this topped our season off on an all time high.

Rawzone Basketball has become a dominating club for its sport in Shropshire. Inspiring all ages and supporting and working within schools, community and a number of fund raising events.

Senior Mens confirm Div3 winners

We are in preparation for our coming season to defend our league status. Our teams age from U11s girls and boys up to Senior age groups. Well done to all and thank you to all players, coaching staff, volunteers and support crews. From Coach LG.

To find out more, head to rawzonebasketballclub.co.uk

RAWONE BASKETBALL CLUB U13S LEAGUE WINNERS

RAWZONE BASKETBALL CLUB AWARDS LEAGUE WINNERS PRESENTATION