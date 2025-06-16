The Bronte sisters come to life
Wellington’s All Saints Church has pulled off a real cultural coup – and it promises to be a memorable evening!
On Friday 20 June at 7pm, the world-famous Brontë sisters—Charlotte, Emily, and Anne—will be celebrated in a unique performance at All Saints Parish Church. The show, “What the Brontës Did at the Fringe”, is a lively two-woman production featuring award-winning singer/songwriter Pauline Vallance and performer Jacynth Hamill.
Combining original songs, a harp, humour, and what they call “a kicking bonnet,” the show explores what the Brontës might make of modern life:
What shows would they attend at the Edinburgh Fringe?
How would they handle today’s celebrity culture?
What would they make of city nightlife?
There’s even a reimagining of Patrick Brontë’s poetry through dance – a nod to the sisters’ father, who was once a curate at All Saints Church in Wellington.
The event is a fundraiser in support of the restoration of the church’s historic Grade II* listed pipe organ.
Expect a warm, witty and original celebration of some of literature’s most iconic women – with a musical twist.
Tickets for this event are £10 (children under 16s free) and can be booked by phoning 07976 100321, from the Parish Church Centre on Lychgate Walk TF1 3HA, or on the door.