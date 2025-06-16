The Bronte sisters come to life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Friday 20 June at 7pm, the world-famous Brontë sisters—Charlotte, Emily, and Anne—will be celebrated in a unique performance at All Saints Parish Church. The show, “What the Brontës Did at the Fringe”, is a lively two-woman production featuring award-winning singer/songwriter Pauline Vallance and performer Jacynth Hamill.

Scottish/Irish duo, Pauline Vallance and Jacynth Hamill

Bronte sisters. Credit: Tea and Ink Society

Combining original songs, a harp, humour, and what they call “a kicking bonnet,” the show explores what the Brontës might make of modern life:

What shows would they attend at the Edinburgh Fringe?

How would they handle today’s celebrity culture?

What would they make of city nightlife?

There’s even a reimagining of Patrick Brontë’s poetry through dance – a nod to the sisters’ father, who was once a curate at All Saints Church in Wellington.

The event is a fundraiser in support of the restoration of the church’s historic Grade II* listed pipe organ.

Expect a warm, witty and original celebration of some of literature’s most iconic women – with a musical twist.

Tickets for this event are £10 (children under 16s free) and can be booked by phoning 07976 100321, from the Parish Church Centre on Lychgate Walk TF1 3HA, or on the door.