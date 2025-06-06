New headteacher to meet families at school open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Old Hall School, which becomes Wrekin Prep this September, will welcome Craig Williams to the role in January.

Craig will be at the school open day this Saturday from 9am-11am to meet prospective families and talk about the school’s exciting future.

Tomorrow’s magic-themed event will feature hands-on subject specialist activities, a magical trail, and a prize for the most enchanting costume. Visitors can also enjoy delicious themed refreshments and explore the school’s extensive facilities.

To book a place at the open day, visit wrekinoldhall.com/old-hall-open-week-june-2nd-7th-2025 .

Craig Williams

Craig has been Head of the highly successful Abingdon Prep School in Oxfordshire for the past eight years, having taught in a number of the country’s top schools during his career.

After attending Bradfield College as a pupil, he went on to gain his degree in Geography from Oxford University, and has since taught at prep schools in Sussex, Somerset, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Emma Crawford, Chair of Governors at the Wrekin Old Hall Trust, said: “Old Hall has continually evolved throughout its 180-year history but has always delivered the very best education for its pupils and will continue to do so as Wrekin Prep.

“Craig impressed us all with his warmth and his child-centred and hands-on approach to education. He very much shares the values of our family school.”

A keen cricketer, Craig also enjoys teaching sport alongside academic subjects and will be moving to the Wrekin Prep community with his wife Hannah, young son Quinn, and yellow labrador Wicket.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining the Wrekin Prep community as it looks forward to this exciting new chapter which will see efforts continue to build stronger links with Wrekin College.

“The people and pupils I met as part of the interview process could not have been more welcoming.”

Dr Crawford said the vision they had set out for the future of the Trust at the beginning of this academic year and notable achievements at Old Hall including in the development of sport, music and other specialist areas attracted a high calibre of candidates when the search for a new headteacher started to replace current headteacher Mrs Anna Karacan who will leave at the end of this academic year.