MyWorkwear and Source partner with CEL Sheetmetal to support Severn Hospice

MyWorkwear and Source ran a competition throughout April and May for local businesses to win the chance to join them at the Dragonboat race and were thrilled to select CEL Sheetmetal as the winners. CEL Sheetmetal, based in Stafford Park, offer a number of services including laser cutting, metal assembly and CNC punching. Their competition entry detailed a focus on team building and raising money for such a wonderful charity.

Speaking of the competition James Worthington, Co-Owner of MyWorkwear said: “We received some fantastic entries to our Dragonboat competition and are thrilled to welcome the CEL Sheetmetal team on board. Thank you to everyone who entered.”

James Worthington (MyWorkwear), Paula Savage (Source), Rowena Iley(CEL Sheetmetal), Kyle Perry (CEL Sheetmetal), James Inglis (CEL Sheetmetal)

Paula Savage, Director of Source agreed: “We’re really looking forward to the event with MyWorkwear and CEL Sheetmetal. It’s set to be a brilliant day and we hope to raise some vital funds for our mutual client, Severn Hospice.”

James Inglis, Continuous Improvement Manager at CEL Sheetmetal, said: “It’s wonderful to have been chosen as the winners of the Dragonboat competition. We can’t wait to race alongside the MyWorkwear and Source team all in aid of Severn Hospice. We’re really looking forward to a fantastic day where we can team build and connect with other local businesses.”

The Dragonboat race is taking place on 19th and 20th July in Shrewsbury to raise vital funds and awareness for Severn Hospice. Colleagues from all three companies will be there not just racing, but supporting the charity on the day too.