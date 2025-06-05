Chirk Cricket Club to hold race night in fundraising drive for 'essential' new nets

The race night will take place at Chirk AAAs, Holyhead Road, Chirk, on Saturday, June 21.

The club has already secured a £20,000 grant towards the project from Sport Wales - and now needs to raise a further £20,000 to cover the cost of the new facility.

The event will feature eight horse races, and is open to all - with some fantastic prizes up for grabs, including a Dewalt Drill & Impact Driver Set, Milwaukee Drill & Impact Driver Set, a four ball at a choice of some of the UKs top golf courses, a £100 John Lewis Gift Card, a £100 Tesco voucher and much more.

Chirk CC has two adult teams competing in The Shropshire Cricket League - the first team plays in Division 1, while the second team competes in Division 7. The club also has a thriving and ever-improving junior setup, which will benefit from the improved facilities. The juniors' section has more than 80 young players aged 6-18, including ECB Allstars. Alongside this, the club also has a "Strollers" leisure team, and hosts North Wales youth games whenever possible.

A club spokesman said: "The new nets would give all our players - juniors and seniors alike - a high-quality space to train, improve their skills, and enjoy the game.

"Our current nets are outdated and limited, and having a new, modern facility would be a huge boost to the club. It would allow us to deliver better coaching sessions, help players better their techniques, and encourage more people to get involved with cricket. This facility wouldn’t just benefit players now - it would be an investment in the future of the club, supporting new generations of cricketers for years to come.

"We've held race nights before, and they are always great fun - so please come and support the club and help us to raise the money for these essential new facilities."

The event starts at 7.30pm, and entry is £3, which includes a buffet. Keep an eye on the club's Facebook page and follow on X for further details.