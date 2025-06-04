Shropshire Star
Close

Wales among UK’s most affected regions for sick leave, new analysis finds

New analysis from YuLife, an all-in-one employee benefit solution provider, reveals that Welsh workers have one of the highest sickness absence rates in the UK, according to new figures released today by the Office for National Statistics.

By contributor Leszek Rzesniowiecki
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

While the overall sickness absence rate fell to 2.0% (down from 2.3% in 2023), analysis of the ONS dataset shows that key workforce groups, women, part-time staff, and public sector employees, continue to experience significantly higher absence rates, with long-term health conditions and mental health struggles among the top drivers.

According to YuLife’s analysis, absence rates remain disproportionately high among certain groups:

  • Women: 2.5% (vs 1.6% for men)

  • Public sector workers: 2.9% (vs 1.8% in the private sector)

  • Part-time employees: 2.6% (vs 1.9% for full-time)

  • Workers with long-term health conditions: 4.0% (vs 1.0% for those without)

The average UK worker took 4.4 sick days in 2024, still above pre-pandemic levels, with women under 25 the only demographic to see an increase in absence compared to last year.

Despite minor illnesses remaining the most frequently cited cause of sickness absence, long-term and chronic health issues are now deeply entrenched.

Sick leave
Sick leave
Top 5 Causes of Sickness Absence (2024)% of Total Absences
Minor illnesses30.00%
Musculoskeletal problems15.50%
Other conditions (incl. COVID, diabetes, etc.)15.10%
Mental health (stress, depression, anxiety)9.80%
Respiratory conditions7.30%

And while mental health accounts for nearly one in ten sick days, this figure likely underrepresents the true impact, with many employees masking symptoms or being signed off under broader categories like ‘stress’ or ‘fatigue’.

Where workers live continues to shape how likely they are to take sick leave. In 2024, the South West recorded the highest sickness absence rate in the UK at 2.4%, followed closely by the North West, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, all at 2.3%.

RegionSickness Absence Rate (2024)
South West2.4% (highest)
North West2.30%
Wales2.30%
Scotland2.30%
Northern Ireland2.30%
Yorkshire & The Humber2.20%
West Midlands2.10%
East Midlands2.00%
South East1.90%
North East1.70%
East of England1.50%
London1.50%

While most workplace health strategies are reactive, offering support only once someone is already sick, YuLife is calling for a shift to prevention. YuLife’s platform uses real-time wellbeing data, personalised support, and proactive nudges to catch issues early, long before they turn into four-week absences.

When employers act early, they don’t just save money, they help people stay well.

Sammy Rubin, CEO at YuLife, comments: “The data tells a story we can’t ignore: too many people are struggling in silence until it’s too late. Sickness absence is up. Long-term illness is up. Mental health support is patchy at best. We need to move faster and earlier. Prevention isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s essential to protecting the health of people and the future of work.”

Methodology & Sources:

All data sourced from ONS’s annual release on sickness absence in the UK labour market (2023–2024). 

Similar stories

Most popular