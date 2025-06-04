Wales among UK’s most affected regions for sick leave, new analysis finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While the overall sickness absence rate fell to 2.0% (down from 2.3% in 2023), analysis of the ONS dataset shows that key workforce groups, women, part-time staff, and public sector employees, continue to experience significantly higher absence rates, with long-term health conditions and mental health struggles among the top drivers.

According to YuLife’s analysis, absence rates remain disproportionately high among certain groups:

Women : 2.5% (vs 1.6% for men)

Public sector workers : 2.9% (vs 1.8% in the private sector)

Part-time employees : 2.6% (vs 1.9% for full-time)

Workers with long-term health conditions: 4.0% (vs 1.0% for those without)

The average UK worker took 4.4 sick days in 2024, still above pre-pandemic levels, with women under 25 the only demographic to see an increase in absence compared to last year.

Despite minor illnesses remaining the most frequently cited cause of sickness absence, long-term and chronic health issues are now deeply entrenched.

Sick leave

Top 5 Causes of Sickness Absence (2024) % of Total Absences Minor illnesses 30.00% Musculoskeletal problems 15.50% Other conditions (incl. COVID, diabetes, etc.) 15.10% Mental health (stress, depression, anxiety) 9.80% Respiratory conditions 7.30%

And while mental health accounts for nearly one in ten sick days, this figure likely underrepresents the true impact, with many employees masking symptoms or being signed off under broader categories like ‘stress’ or ‘fatigue’.

Where workers live continues to shape how likely they are to take sick leave. In 2024, the South West recorded the highest sickness absence rate in the UK at 2.4%, followed closely by the North West, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, all at 2.3%.

Region Sickness Absence Rate (2024) South West 2.4% (highest) North West 2.30% Wales 2.30% Scotland 2.30% Northern Ireland 2.30% Yorkshire & The Humber 2.20% West Midlands 2.10% East Midlands 2.00% South East 1.90% North East 1.70% East of England 1.50% London 1.50%

While most workplace health strategies are reactive, offering support only once someone is already sick, YuLife is calling for a shift to prevention. YuLife’s platform uses real-time wellbeing data, personalised support, and proactive nudges to catch issues early, long before they turn into four-week absences.

When employers act early, they don’t just save money, they help people stay well.

Sammy Rubin, CEO at YuLife, comments: “The data tells a story we can’t ignore: too many people are struggling in silence until it’s too late. Sickness absence is up. Long-term illness is up. Mental health support is patchy at best. We need to move faster and earlier. Prevention isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s essential to protecting the health of people and the future of work.”

Methodology & Sources:

All data sourced from ONS’s annual release on sickness absence in the UK labour market (2023–2024).