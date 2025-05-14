Telford teen Taylor-May announced as finalist for Miss Shropshire 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Outside of performing, Taylor-May is a proud supporter of the Telford Tigers, her local ice hockey team. Whether it’s cheering them on rinkside or exploring the town’s attractions, she fully embraces all that Telford has to offer. “Telford has shaped who I am,” she says. “To represent my hometown in Miss Shropshire is an honour.”

Taylor-May is proudly sponsored by SJ Lashes & Beauty, owned by local businesswoman Sinead Johnson — a strong show of community support for one of their own.

The Miss Shropshire 2025 final promises to be an exciting evening of elegance, empowerment, and celebration of local talent. Tickets for the event are now available at: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/sczxu8eq/miss-shropshire-2025-final?utm_campaign=prom_ss&utm_medium=social&utm_source=dynamic.

As Taylor-May prepares for the big night, she hopes her hometown will rally behind her with pride — and high hopes that Telford’s star will shine bright on the Shropshire stage.