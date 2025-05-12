Acclaimed children’s author is coming to Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Torday is a bestselling and award-winning writer, he is also known for his adaptation of Marches Poet and Writer John Masefield's 'The Box of Delights'.

Not just for the young amongst us Piers will talk about how his Transylvanian heritage helped shape his latest book, 'Midnight Treasure'.

Caroline Magnus of Stokesay Court is excited to announce the third year of the well-received History Festival, Marches of Time. This event, which has become an annual fixture in the Welsh Marches, will take place in this magnificent and historic Shropshire country house in July.

Piers Torday and his books

After a successful weekend in 2024, this third Marches of Time Festival has another great line up of speakers, an evening recital, and a garden only entry option with historical re-enactors and a falconry display, making it an ideal day out for the whole family.

The evening entertainment is set around the works of A. E. Housman – a Marches treasure!

Tickets www.marchesoftime.co.uk