Shrewsbury winemakers Emma Williams and Thomas Holt win gold at international London Wine Competition

Their award-winning 2022 Garnacha blend, crafted in Spain and inspired by a hands-on, small-batch approach, impressed judges with its quality, balance, and presentation. The wine was praised as:

“Bright and juicy with raspberry, black fruit and gentle oak, this Garnacha blend delivers chewy texture and good length with a clean finish and an engaging style backed by standout packaging.”

The Gold Medal Winning Wine

Competing against entries from some of the most iconic wine regions in the world, Paso-Próximo stood out in a field judged by industry-leading sommeliers, buyers, and critics who assess wines not just on taste, but also on value and design.

Winning gold at this level is a major international accolade.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Emma. “This recognition from such a respected panel is a real milestone for us. It confirms that our vision—producing expressive, honest wines with care and creativity—is resonating.”

Emma and Thomas Holt started their company Paso-Primero nearly 10 years ago with the ambition to create characterful wines rooted in Spanish terroir while bringing a modern sensibility and independent spirit to their work. That journey lead them to work with a winery in Spain to create the Pasotismo Collaboration that made Paso-Próximo possible.

“This is the kind of recognition you dream about,” said Thomas. “To be mentioned alongside some of the best producers in the world is incredibly rewarding—and we’re just getting started.”

Paso-Próximo’s Gold Medal win is expected to boost its international profile and open new opportunities for the boutique label as it continues to grow.

Emma Williams and Thomas Holt in the cellar where they make Paso-Próximo.

To get hold of a bottle head to paso-primero.com or pop into Tanners wines.