New national report exposes the reality of parents experiencing abuse from adult children

The Shropshire-based not-for-profit organisation—supporting parental figures across the UK—shared the findings from a survey of 100 parents, carers and guardians who are currently facing or have faced abuse from an adult child.

The results are stark:

98% of parents said they experience daily verbal abuse

25% reported being physically abused at least once a month

91% have experienced damage to property

82% have faced false accusations

100% reported an impact on their emotional wellbeing

We’re hearing from parents every day who never imagined they’d find themselves in this position—feeling frightened, judged, or completely alone in their own homes,” said Michelle John, Founder of PEGS. “This report gives those parents a voice. It shows just how many are being affected, and how urgently we need to build awareness, compassion, and the right support systems. No parent should feel they have to face this in silence.”

Alongside the report, PEGS also revealed a 112% rise in referrals between 1st–9th April 2025 compared with the same period in 2024—marking a sharp increase in demand for support.

Although PEGS began in Shropshire, the organisation now provides free, accessible support to parents and carers across the UK, including one-to-one support, wellbeing sessions, empowerment workshops, and professional training.

Despite being a small team, PEGS has supported thousands of families and professionals, and continues to advocate for systemic change to ensure Child-to-Parent Abuse (CPA) is recognised and properly addressed.

While CPA is often associated with minor aged children, this report focuses specifically on abuse from adult children aged 18 and over. Many respondents noted the behaviours began earlier in life, but continued—or even worsened—once their child became an adult.

The behaviours described included verbal abuse, intimidation, coercive control, financial exploitation, digital monitoring, physical aggression, and damage to belongings. Many parents also shared that the abuse extended to others in the household or to pets.

“There’s still a huge lack of awareness that CPA can continue into adulthood,” said Michelle. “We urgently need policy, professional training and service provision to catch up with this reality.”

PEGS is calling on national and local stakeholders to take action in three key areas:

Recognise CPA from adult children within domestic abuse frameworks and safeguarding policies Ensure parents have access to long-term support, not just crisis intervention Increase funding for organisations delivering CPA-specific services

You can read the report on the PEGS website.

Founding Director Michelle John

About PEGS:

PEGS (Parental Education Growth Support) is a Shropshire-based, not-for-profit organisation supporting parents, carers and guardians who are experiencing or have experienced abusive behaviours from their children, including adult children. Founded in 2020, PEGS works across the UK, providing direct support, training for professionals, and campaigning for wider recognition of CPA.

Website: pegsupport.co.uk or see social media: @pegs_support on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.