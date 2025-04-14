Family Business UK appoints high profile new board as influence across government grows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rigby, who has served as a director at FBUK since 2023, replaces Sir James Wates CBE, who is standing down after four years in the role.

The appointment of a new chair comes as FBUK increases its engagement with politicians and stakeholders across Westminster and around the country.

In recent weeks, FBUK has brought the voice of private family businesses to the heart of high-level government discussions on a wide range of vital issues including US trade tariffs, the Employment Rights Bill and the design of a new SME strategy. FBUK CEO Neil Davy is part of the Government’s SME Growth Forum run by the Minister for Small Business, Services and Exports Gareth Thomas MP.

Family businesses have come under increasing pressure since the October 2024 budget and the planned changes to Business Property Relief (BPR). Independent research commissioned by FBUK has found that almost a quarter of family firms have cut jobs or paused recruitment since the Budget with the change putting around 180,000 jobs at risk over the course of the Parliament and reducing economic activity by almost £15 billion.

FBUK is making several other high profile Board appointments with the goal of raising the profile and influence of private and family-owned businesses in policymaking. Lord Iain McNicol of West Kilbride, former General Secretary of the Labour Party and Alison Phillips, the award-winning journalist, editor and commentator, both join as Advisers to the FBUK Board.

Charlie Field, Deputy Chair of CPJ Field, becomes Deputy Chair of FBUK, with Rupert Heseltine, Chairman of Haymarket Group Ltd and Sarah Naghshineh, Chief Operating Officer at RCP Parking, also joining as Board Directors.

Steve Rigby said: “Building companies that flourish is in my blood and I am relishing the opportunity to use this experience to support FBUK’s important work.

“It is a critical time for our sector. The conditions for growing a family business, such as my own, have become more difficult in recent times. The changes to BPR announced in last October’s budget, present us with a clear challenge.

“Our vision at FBUK is to be the leading voice for private and family business in the UK. I believe to wield influence on BPR, our voice needs to carry the same weight as other leading business groups. We have made great strides in the past year and I look forward to building on this in the years ahead.”

Neil Davy, CEO FBUK added: “For too long, the voice of private and family businesses has been missing from national and local policy debates and issues that matter to family businesses have been missed by policymakers. These Board appointments make it abundantly clear that we plan to change that.

“Family-owned businesses are the beating heart of Britain’s economy employing millions of people in communities in every corner of the UK. The changes to BPR present create material uncertainty and threaten their long-term success. But, private family businesses are impacted by far more than BPR and it is vital we properly represent their interests on a broad range of policy proposals right across government.”