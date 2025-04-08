Songs of Abba to be performed in Wellington church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The band will be performing Abba hits on Friday, 4 July from 7pm onwards. Tickets will cost £10 (plus booking fee) but Abba fans who are under 16 will get free entry.

For those working up a thirst whilst bopping along to Super Trouper, Take a Chance on Me and a host of other Abba hits there will be a bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

To book tickets call 01952 475831. Tickets are also available through Spinning Around Records in New Street, Wellington, but cash only.

Father Stuart Howes, Vicar of Christ Church in Wellington said: “It promises to be a really good, fun night. We all grew up on the songs of Abba and it will be great to hear them being performed live in Christ Church which is gaining itself quite a reputation as a venue for live music from choral evenings to tribute bands such as Abbamia.”