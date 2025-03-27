Oswestry woman celebrating 16 years in business.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In 2019 she marked the 10-year anniversary, incorporated the business as a limited company and things have gone from strength to strength since that time.

The business provides tailored business training, coaching, and mentoring and has worked with a wide range of businesses and charities in and around Shropshire as well as across the rest of the UK.

Founder and Director Heather Noble says "I have a great love of Shropshire businesses and take great delight in helping them to thrive in any way possible. As a coach and trainer it is really important that my customers receive the type of support that is most relevant to their business. I have consistently focused on understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses of all sizes and have helped a lot of them to navigate through some really challenging times.

"My focus is to provide tailored solutions to help achieve their goals and vision’. She added ‘When it comes to business, one size does not fit all and in 2025 investing in our staff is the most effective and cost efficient way of growing and retaining talent."

The company extends heartfelt thanks to its clients, partners, and wider networks for their amazing support over the past 16 years and looks forward to more success and innovation in the future.

For more information about Salt Solutions (Consultancy) Ltd and its range of services, please visit the website.