Shropshire convenience store wins Retailers’ Retailer of the Year at The Convenience Awards

Convenience Store editor Aidan Fortune said: “It’s a testament to Julie’s tireless efforts in helping her customers and community, that she was voted Retailers’ Retailer of the Year. As well as running a successful business, she is a local councillor and a relentless campaigner for good causes in her area. Highly respected by retailers, she also works with many suppliers to help them serve the convenience community better.

Julie Kaur said: “I was delighted to receive this special award, particularly as it was awarded by my peers in the retail community.

Julie was recognised for the energy, passion and enthusiasm she brings to business and sharing her knowledge and engaging with other retailers, suppliers and retail organisations.

Julie is no stranger to accolades having won multiple awards over the years. In October she won the Best Businesswomen Gold Award for Best Consumer Business and in December 2024, Jules Convenience was awarded £5,000 by The National Lottery for community activities as the Midlands and Staffordshire Regional Champion.

Aiden continued “The quality of entries for this year’s awards was extremely high and it made it incredibly difficult for our judging panel to decide on category winners.

“At a time when there is so much working against retailers, it’s inspiring to see how many are striving forward and growing their businesses. A massive congratulations to all of our finalists and winners.”