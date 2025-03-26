Help Ludlow Cancer Support Group raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

To do this, we are holding a Mad Hatter’s Coffee Morning on Friday, 28 March and staging a Wear a Hat Walk in Castle Gardens on Saturday, 29 March - and the support from the community has already been fantastic!

Tesco has invited us to set up our stand in its Ludlow Superstore until Saturday, 29 March, where we will be wearing hats and accepting donations.

Local artist, Miranda Goudge, has made the most amazing Mad Hatter’s Top Hat for the Lucky Dip at our Coffee Morning on Friday, 28 March.

Fantastic hats have been donated for members to wear at the Coffee Morning and Wear a Hat Walk.

Craven Arms Men’s Shed (open on Tuesdays, from 10am to 1pm at Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, SY7 9PS) has made and sign-written a wonderful notice board.

Ludlow Golf Club is inviting members to ‘Play golf, wear a colourful hat, and donate £2 to support Ludlow Cancer Group Mad Hatter’s fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research’.

The Barry Gough Saxophone Quartet, members of Ludlow Concert Band, is providing music for us in Events Square

Councillor Beverley Waite, Mayor of Ludlow, is leading our short ‘Wear a Hat Walk’ from Events Square at 11am on Saturday, 29 March.

Dates for your calendar:

LCSG members Judy Lane and Geraldine Smith wear hats in Tesco

Friday, 28 March, 10.30am - 12.30pm: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Coffee Morning, The Parish Centre, St. Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow SY8 1QZ, £3 entry to include tea or coffee and cake. Entertainment: lucky dip, name the teddy, raffle, bring and buy stall - Everyone is asked to wear a hat.

Join us on our Wear a Hat Walk from Events Square in Ludlow at 11.00 am on Saturday 29 March

Saturday, 29 March: Wear a Hat Walk around Castle Gardens, Gather in Events Square near Ludlow Castle. 10.30am music provided by the Barry Gough Saxophone Quartet, 11am Councillor Beverley Waite, Mayor of Ludlow, will lead us on a very short walk along the footpath in Castle Gardens and back again into Events Square. Again, everyone is asked to wear a hat and donate to Brain Tumour Research - we hope you can join us!

Enjoy coffee, cake and conversation at our Mad Hatter's Coffee Morning

Ludlow Cancer Support Group meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 10.15 am in the Parish Centre of St. Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow, SY8 1QZ

Diane Edwards from the Tesco Superstore in Ludlow, which is supporting this initiative.