Help Ludlow Cancer Support Group raise funds for Brain Tumour Research
More people under 40 die from brain tumours than any other cancer - but together we can change that. Ludlow Cancer Support Group is hoping to raise £2740.00 for Brain Tumour Research, the cost of one day's study at its Centre of Excellence at Imperial College London.
To do this, we are holding a Mad Hatter’s Coffee Morning on Friday, 28 March and staging a Wear a Hat Walk in Castle Gardens on Saturday, 29 March - and the support from the community has already been fantastic!
- Tesco has invited us to set up our stand in its Ludlow Superstore until Saturday, 29 March, where we will be wearing hats and accepting donations.
- Local artist, Miranda Goudge, has made the most amazing Mad Hatter’s Top Hat for the Lucky Dip at our Coffee Morning on Friday, 28 March.
- Fantastic hats have been donated for members to wear at the Coffee Morning and Wear a Hat Walk.
- Craven Arms Men’s Shed (open on Tuesdays, from 10am to 1pm at Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, SY7 9PS) has made and sign-written a wonderful notice board.
- Ludlow Golf Club is inviting members to ‘Play golf, wear a colourful hat, and donate £2 to support Ludlow Cancer Group Mad Hatter’s fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research’.
- The Barry Gough Saxophone Quartet, members of Ludlow Concert Band, is providing music for us in Events Square
- Councillor Beverley Waite, Mayor of Ludlow, is leading our short ‘Wear a Hat Walk’ from Events Square at 11am on Saturday, 29 March.
Dates for your calendar:
Friday, 28 March, 10.30am - 12.30pm: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Coffee Morning, The Parish Centre, St. Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow SY8 1QZ, £3 entry to include tea or coffee and cake. Entertainment: lucky dip, name the teddy, raffle, bring and buy stall - Everyone is asked to wear a hat.
Saturday, 29 March: Wear a Hat Walk around Castle Gardens, Gather in Events Square near Ludlow Castle. 10.30am music provided by the Barry Gough Saxophone Quartet, 11am Councillor Beverley Waite, Mayor of Ludlow, will lead us on a very short walk along the footpath in Castle Gardens and back again into Events Square. Again, everyone is asked to wear a hat and donate to Brain Tumour Research - we hope you can join us!
Ludlow Cancer Support Group meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 10.15 am in the Parish Centre of St. Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow, SY8 1QZ
Visit ludlowcancersupport.org. email rosemary.wood3@gmail.com or phone Rosemary Wood on 01584 875438.