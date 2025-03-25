Reech named as Shropshire’s official marketing partner

Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech, said: “Having worked with Visit Shropshire for over four years on various initiatives – including a multichannel campaign that successfully promoted Shropshire as a must-visit staycation destination – we are passionate about uncovering and showcasing the hidden gems of our beautiful county.

“Earlier this month, we launched two brand-new websites for Visit Shropshire – one for visitors wanting to explore the area, and the other aimed at helping regional businesses to connect and collaborate. Our team of web designers and developers worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this vision to life, and it’s great to see both sites now live.”

With deep industry expertise and a long-standing commitment to the community, Reech will continue as Visit Shropshire’s trusted marketing partner for future projects and its recommended provider.

Mark Hooper, Project Lead at Visit Shropshire, and Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech

This joint venture is part of a broader campaign to highlight Shropshire’s rich and diverse corporate landscape, covering key sectors, such as marketing and finance, shining a light on some of the region’s leading specialists.

Mark Hooper, Project Lead at Visit Shropshire, added: “We’re thrilled to officially partner with Reech. Its wealth of experience and creative vision has been integral to many of our past projects and we’re confident that, together, we can continue to elevate Shropshire as a prominent player in the UK tourism industry.

“With the recent launch of our new websites and a series of upcoming campaigns planned, we aim to showcase Shropshire’s unique attractions – from its picturesque countryside and historic landmarks to its innovative experiences and cutting-edge companies.”

This strategic alliance is a significant milestone in Reech’s ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses, organisations, and charities. With Visit Shropshire’s dedication and Reech’s creative, results-driven marketing, this collaboration promises to drive increased interest and engagement in the region in the months and years ahead.

“We take immense pride in our Shropshire roots and have worked with numerous local businesses and organisations over the past 15 years – from Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Severn Hospice to Salop Leisure Caravan Parks and Midland Computers,” Amelia added.

“Our synergy with Visit Shropshire offers an exciting opportunity to engage with even more local talent, foster new relationships, and celebrate the excellence within our community.”

To kick off this partnership, Reech is hosting a series of free masterclasses for Visit Shropshire members, designed to help businesses from across the county to revolutionise their marketing strategies as they plan for 2025. For more information about the masterclasses, please contact Visit Shropshire.

Established in 2009 with a clear vision to help build successful brands, Reech has since evolved into one of the UK’s most reputable full-service marketing agencies, renowned for delivering results-driven campaigns with creativity at its core. Headquartered in Shrewsbury, but working with brands and businesses nationwide, Reech is a recognised Shopify, Mailchimp, Google, META, and WordPress partner, and has officially been named as a top 20 branding agency outside of London by The Drum Recommends.

Mark Hooper, Project Lead at Visit Shropshire, and Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech



