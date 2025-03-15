Shropshire housing group secures £9.4m to enhance energy efficiency in 1,300 homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

STAR Housing and Shropshire Council will complement this investment with over £11 million of additional funds, resulting in a total investment exceeding £20 million.

These funds will be dedicated to enhancing the energy efficiency of 1,300 affordable homes managed by Shropshire Council, further demonstrating the council’s and STAR Housing’s commitment to sustainable living and resident well-being.

The secured funding allows STAR Housing and Shropshire Council to implement retrofit decarbonisation measures such as energy-efficient heating, enhanced insulation, and solar panels. These upgrades aim to reduce carbon emissions, lower residents’ energy bills, and promote a sustainable future for Shropshire.

Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director at STAR Housing said: “Securing this funding will contribute to improving the energy efficiency of more than 1,300 homes in Shropshire. This initiative aims to assist residents with the cost of living while reducing environmental impact. It demonstrates how STAR Housing and Shropshire Council are working towards a more sustainable future for our communities.”

The project will start in summer 2025 and finish by 2028. Residents affected will receive direct information about the improvements and benefits from this summer.