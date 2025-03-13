Shropshire hotel will help to make magical moments with local children's charity this year

Owner of Hadley Park House Hotel Khalil Viraney said: “Christmas is our busiest time of the year, and we love welcoming people to celebrate with us, so we wanted to spread a little bit of that happiness to those who would not otherwise get the opportunity. Little Stars works with multiple agencies to identify and support families and children who face a tough time over Christmas, so this is an ideal partnership.”

Leanne Simcoe, Founder and Chief Executive of Little Stars said: “We are excited to be working with Hadley Park House Hotel offering a helping hand to vulnerable families at a difficult time of the year. In 2024 we provided over 580 children with presents, each year we see more and more families under pressure to buy presents or take their children to see Santa when they are under huge financial stress as the cost of food, housing and energy continues to rise.

“This Magical Moments Christmas Party will be in addition to our 2025 Santa’s Little Stars Campaign. Over the past few years, we have seen incredible generosity from supporters, allowing us to provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of children along with essential items for families in need across Shropshire. We have recently launched the Little Stars Growth Project to fund a fully equipped multipurpose hub making it easier for us to collect and distribute essentials, welcome more volunteers, manage our Christmas Gift Giving Service and expand our support for local families in need.”

Hadley Park House Hotel a Grade II-listed Georgian house hosts festive events throughout December and has already launched its 2025 programme of Festive lunches, dinners, party nights and Afternoon Teas.