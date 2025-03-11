Parklands Festival returns to Telford this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Parklands Festival is part of award winning Audio Tek Events. All Music Festivals claim to be different - but we think we really are!

Parklands Festival is the festival built with you in mind. We have a long and rich history spanning nearly 30 years of organising and working within the events sector. We’re on a mission to not only put on great events but to give platforms to the wider artist community from all genres of musical talent pool.

Parklands is now into its third year at Telford Town Parks, QEII Arena, where we have seen been privileged to bring international artists as well as working alongside equally as talented local artist.

Parklands is a festival of multi genre electronic music at its heart, but has developed into a much more of a diverse musical offering, from Techno to House, to Drum and bass to Reggae and urban and so much more...

Join us and see why we’ve been winners for the last three years “Best Event” - every year has been a complete sell-out. We celebrate the undeniable talent we have in our county and further afield and showcase to the best of there ability.

Please note this is an 18+ event.

PARKLANDS FESTIVAL 2025

For tickets and further details, head to parklandsfestival.co.uk