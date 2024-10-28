'Circular Reasoning: The Rise of Flat Earth Belief' - a free public talk

On Thursday, November 21, Michael Marshall will talk through his experiences of the Flat Earth movement, take a look at the leaders and some of their reasoning, and report back from the weekend he spent at the UK’s first ever Flat Earth convention.

In 2013, when Michael Marshall first interviewed the Vice President of the Flat Earth society for his show ‘Be Reasonable’, people could scarcely believe that anyone could genuinely think the Earth was flat. Five years later, Flat Earth belief has gone mainstream, spawning thousands of hours of YouTube videos, gaining widespread international media coverage, and attracting countless followers.

Venue: Unitarian Church, 39-40 High Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1LR. Image: Shropshire Humanists

Venue: Unitarian Church, High Street, Shrewsbury. Arrive 6.30pm for refreshments and chat before the talk at 7pm.

By Helen van Rijs Woodyatt - Contributor